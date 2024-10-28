  • Home
  • /
  • House Special Pho (Pho Dac Biet)

House Special Pho (Pho Dac Biet)

$0

Select...
Select...
Please select up to 1
Select...
1
(Phở đặc biệt) Combination beef noodle soup with combination of steak, brisket, tripe, tendon, meatballs