  • Home
  • /
  • Crabcake Noodle Soup (Bun Rieu)

Crabcake Noodle Soup (Bun Rieu)

$0

Select...
1
(Bún Riêu) slow simmered pork bone broth vermicelli noodle soup, topped with a special crab & pork meatballs, tofu and tomatoes