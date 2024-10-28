Skip to Main content
Saigon Bistro
0
Order Online
47100 Community Plaza, Suite 124, Sterling, VA
13924 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, Chantilly, VA
Order Online
Home
/
Chicken Wings (Canh Ga Chien)
Chicken Wings (Canh Ga Chien)
$0
Chicken Wings Sauce Choice
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
(Cánh gà chiên) Fried chicken wings tossed in one of our signature sauces. Saigon sauce (nước mắm), Spicy Lemongrass sauce (nước mắm me) soy garlic sauce (xi đau)
Saigon Bistro Locations and Hours
01 - Sterling
(703) 547-0024
47100 Community Plaza, Suite 124, Sterling, VA 20164
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 11AM
All hours
Saigon Bistro Chantilly
(571) 455-7520
13924 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, Chantilly, VA 20151
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement