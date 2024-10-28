  • Home
  • /
  • Pork Sausage Spring Rolls (nem nuong cuon)

Pork Sausage Spring Rolls (nem nuong cuon)

$0

1
(Nem nướng cuốn) Rice paper roll filled with Vietnamese pork sausage, cucumber, lettuce, vermicelli noodle, fresh herbs and crunchy cruller. Served with seafood sauce to dip