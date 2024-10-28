  • Home
(Chạo Tôm Cuốn) Rice paper roll filled with Vietnamese shrimp cake cooked in pork fat, cucumber, lettuce, vermicelli noodle, fresh herbs and crunchy cruller. Served with seafood sauce to dip