  • Home
  • /
  • Banh Hoi pick 2

Banh Hoi pick 2

$0

Required*
Please select 2
Select...
1
(banh hoi) Woven vermicelli wraps served with 2 proteins of your choice. Served with seasonal pickled veg. Garnished with shallot, onion and peanuts. Tamarind sauce served on the side