Skip to Main content
Saigon Bistro
0
Order Online
47100 Community Plaza, Suite 124, Sterling, VA
13924 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, Chantilly, VA
Order Online
Home
/
Saigon Roll Banh Hoi Platter (Banh Hoi Dac Biet)
Saigon Roll Banh Hoi Platter (Banh Hoi Dac Biet)
$0
Add to Cart
1
(Banh Hoi Dac Biet) sheets of woven vermicelli with beef wraps, shrimp cake, and pork sausage. served with lettuce, fresh herbs, picked veg and rice paper to roll your own spring rolls.
Saigon Bistro Locations and Hours
01 - Sterling
(703) 547-0024
47100 Community Plaza, Suite 124, Sterling, VA 20164
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 11AM
All hours
Saigon Bistro Chantilly
(571) 455-7520
13924 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, Chantilly, VA 20151
Closed
•
Opens Sunday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement