  • Home
  • /
  • Saigon Roll Banh Hoi Platter (Banh Hoi Dac Biet)

Saigon Roll Banh Hoi Platter (Banh Hoi Dac Biet)

$0

1
(Banh Hoi Dac Biet) sheets of woven vermicelli with beef wraps, shrimp cake, and pork sausage. served with lettuce, fresh herbs, picked veg and rice paper to roll your own spring rolls.