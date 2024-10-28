(Com Tam) Rice plate with your choice of 3 proteins served with pickled veg, cucumber, tomato and house sauce on the side. Garnished with shallot and onion.

OO Rice Plate Protein Choices Required* Please select 3 A. Pork Chop (Suon) B. Chicken (Ga Nuong) C. Shrimp Cake (Chao Tom) D. Pork Sausage (Nem Nuong) E. Grilled Shrimp (Tom Nuong) Beef Spare Rib (Suon Bo) + $4.00 Grilled Pork (Thit Nuong) Bi (shredded pork) Cha (meat cake) Fried Egg Soup