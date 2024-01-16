Saigon Bistro
Small Bites
- Fresh Spring Rolls (Goi Cuon)
(Gỏi cuốn). Rice Paper roll filled with shrimp, pork, lettuce, vermicelli noodle and fresh herbs.$9.00
- Crispy Eggrolls (Cha Gio)
(Chả giò) Fried Rolls filled with a combination of pork, carrot, mushroom, and onions.$10.00
- Pork Sausage Spring Rolls (nem nuong cuon)
(Nem nướng cuốn) Rice paper roll filled with Vietnamese pork sausage, cucumber, lettuce, vermicelli noodle, fresh herbs and crunchy cruller. Served with seafood sauce to dip$11.00
- Shrimp Cake Spring Rolls (chao tom cuon)
(Chạo Tôm Cuốn) Rice paper roll filled with Vietnamese shrimp cake cooked in pork fat, cucumber, lettuce, vermicelli noodle, fresh herbs and crunchy cruller. Served with seafood sauce to dip$11.00
- Chicken Wings (Canh Ga Chien)
(Cánh gà chiên) Fried chicken wings tossed in one of our signature sauces. Saigon sauce (nước mắm), Spicy Tamarind sauce (nước mắm me) soy garlic sauce (xi đau)$12.00
- Salt and Pepper Calamari (muc rang muoi)
(Mực rang muối) Flash fried squid and stir-fried with onion, scallion, bell peppers, jalapeños. Served with sweet chilli sauce for dipping.$15.00
- Saltbake Shrimp (Tom Rang Muoi)
(Tôm rang muối) Flash fried shrimp, stir-fried with onion, scallion, bell peppers, jalapeños.$16.00
- Crispy Tofu (Dau Hu Rang Muoi)
(Đậu hủ rang muối) Flash fried tofu stir-fried with onion, scallion, bell peppers, jalapeños. Served with sweet chilli sauce for dipping.$15.00
- Firecracker Shrimp (tom chien gion)
(Tôm chiên giòn) Fried shrimp tossed in our house sweet and spicy mayo sauce.$13.00
- Chicken Salad (Goi Ga)
(Gỏi gá) Pulled Chicken, Vietnamese coriander and onions tossed in our house vinaigrette$17.00
- Shrimp Lotus Salad (goi ngo sen)
(Gỏi ngó sen) Shrimp, shaved lotus, onions and onions tossed in house vinaigrette. served with shrimp chips.$15.00
- Beef Salad (Goi Bo)
(Gỏi Bò) slices of beef, banana flower and onions tossed in our house vinaigrette$17.00
Woven Vermicelli Wraps
- Banh Hoi pick 2
(banh hoi) Woven vermicelli wraps served with 2 proteins of your choice. Served with seasonal pickled veg. Garnished with shallot, onion and peanuts. Tamarind sauce served on the side$21.00
- banh hoi pick 3
(banh hoi) Woven vermicelli wraps served with 3 proteins of your choice. Served with seasonal pickled veg. Garnished with shallot, onion and peanuts. Tamarind sauce served on the side$28.00
Phở
- House Special Pho (Pho Dac Biet)
(Phở đặc biệt) Combination beef noodle soup with combination of steak, brisket, tripe, tendon, meatballs$16.00
- Bone in Short Rib Pho (Pho Tai Suon Bo)
(Phở tho da sườn bò) Sizzling clay bowl beef noodle soup served with combination meat and bone in shortrib. served deconstructed.$23.00
- Steak Pho (Pho Tai)
(Phở tái) Beef noodle soup with eye of round steak.$15.00
- Chicken Pho (Pho Ga)
(Phở gá) Beef broth noodle soup served with Chicken.$17.00
- Build Your Own Pho
Choose 3 toppings$15.00
Vermicelli Salad Bowls
- Saigon Vermicelli Bowl (Bun Thit Nuong, Chao Tom, Cha Gio)
(Bún, thịt nướng, chạo tôm, chả giò) Vermicelli salad bowl served with grilled pork, shrimp cake, crispy egg roll. topped with fresh herbs, cucumber, pickled veg, and seasonal fruit. Served with house sauce on the side$21.00
- Classic Vermicelli Bowl (Bun Thit Nuong, Cha Gio)
(Bún thịt nướng, chả giò) Vermicelli salad bowl topped with grilled pork and crispy egg roll. topped with fresh herbs, cucumber, pickled veg, and seasonal fruit. Served with house sauce on the side$18.00
- (Bún) Vermicelli Pick 2
(Bun) Vermicelli salad bowl with your choice of grilled meats. topped with fresh herbs, cucumber, pickled veg, and seasonal fruit. Served with house sauce on the side$18.00
- (Bún) Vermicelli pick 3
(Bun) Vermicelli salad bowl with your choice of grilled meats. topped with fresh herbs, cucumber, pickled veg, and seasonal fruit. Served with house sauce on the side$21.00
- Vermicelli Lemongrass Bowl
Lemongrass Vermicelli Salad Bowl ( Bun xao sa ot) Choice of protein stir-fried in lemongrass and onions on top of vermicelli noodles. Also topped with fresh herbs, pickled veg, peanuts. Served with house sauce on side.$19.00
More Noodle Soups
- Chicken Noodle Soup (Mien Ga)
(Miến Gà) a comforting bowl of glass noodles thats topped with shredded braised chicken and fresh herbs in chicken broth$17.00
- Spicy Lemongrass Noodle Soup (Bun Bo)
BBH (bún bò huế) Rich and spicy beef noodle soup, layered with flavors topped with slow cooked beef and slices of pork ham.$18.00
- Crabcake Noodle Soup (Bun Rieu)
(Bún Riêu) slow simmered pork bone broth vermicelli noodle soup, topped with a special crab & pork meatballs, tofu and tomatoes$18.00
Grilled Platters
- Saigon Rice Plate (Com Suon, Bi, Cha, Chao Tom)
(Com sườn bì chả chào tôm) Rice plate with pork chop, shredded pork, meat cake, shrimp cake, served with pickled veg, cucumber, tomato and house sauce on the side. Garnished with shallot and onion.$21.00
- Classic Rice Plate (Com Suon, Bi, Cha,)
(Com sườn bì chả ) Rice plate with pork chop, shredded pork, meat cake served with pickled veg, cucumber, tomato and house sauce on the side. Garnished with shallot and onion.$18.00
- (Com Tam) Pick 2 Rice Plate
(Com Tam) Rice plate with your choice of 2 proteins served with pickled veg, cucumber, tomato and house sauce on the side. Garnished with shallot and onion.$18.00
- (Com Tam) Pick 3 Rice Plate
(Com Tam) Rice plate with your choice of 3 proteins served with pickled veg, cucumber, tomato and house sauce on the side. Garnished with shallot and onion.$21.00
- BBQ Beef Sparerib Platter (Com suon Bo nuong)
(Com Suon Bo Nuong) Rice plate with marinated bone in beef spareribs served with pickled veg, cucumber, tomato and house sauce on the side. Garnished with shallot and onion.$21.00
Low and Slow
- Braised Beef Stew (Bo Kho)
(Bò kho) lemongrass and ginger beef stew with braised beef, carrot, and potatoes. served with fresh baguette$18.00
- Half Steam Chicken (Ga Di Bo Hap Muoi)
(Gà đi bộ hấp muối) Braised whole ginger chicken topped with house spiced ginger sauce. Served with steam rice.$30.00
- Caramelized Braised Fish (Ca Kho)
(Cả kho) Seasonal fish caramelized in a garlic pepper seafood sauce. Served with steamed rice.$31.00
- Sour Tamarind Fish Soup (Canh Chua)
(Canh chua cá) braised fish in sweet and sour stew with beansprouts, pineapple, tomatoes, bamboo shoots, onions$31.00
From the Wok
- Fried Rice (Com Chien)
(Cơm chiên) Stir fried rice, egg, onions with choice of protein.$15.00
- Crispy Egg Noodle (Mi Xao Gion)
(Mì xào giòn) Fried egg noodles topped with stir fried vegetables and choice of protein$17.00
- Garlic Egg Noodle ( Mi Xao Mem)
(Mì xào tỏi) Garlic egg noodles stir-fried with vegetables and protein of choice.$17.00
- Flat Noodle Stir-Fry (Pho Ap Chao)
(Phở áp chảo) Flat wide rice noodles stir-fried with beansprouts, onion, scallion and protein of choice .$19.00
- Lemongrass Stir-Fry (Sa Ot)
(Xào sả ớt) Veggies and choice of protein stif-fried in lemongrass sauce. Served with steamed rice.$17.00
- Eggplant Tofu Basil (Ca Tim Dau Hu Xao La Que)
(Cà tím đậu hủ xào lá que) Tofu, eggplant, onions, carrot stir-fried in soy basil sauce. Served with steam rice.$18.00
- Stir-Fry Seasonal Vegetable (Rau Xao)
(Rau xào) Season Vegetable stir-fried in soy garlic sauce. Served with steam rice.$19.00
More Specials
- Crab Fried Rice (Com Chien Cua)
(Cơm chiên của) Stir-fried rice with lump crab meat and onions.$20.00
- Whole Dungeness Crab Fried Rice (Com Chien Cua + Cua Rang Muoi)
(Com Chien Cua + Cua Rang Muoi) lump crab meat fried rice topped with whole salt-bake Dungeness Crab.$81.00
- Soft Shell Crab Fried Rice (Com Chien Cua)
(Cơm chiên của) lump crab meat fried rice topped with additional whole salt-bake softshell crab.$40.00
- Lobster Scallion Ginger Noodles
(Mi Xao Tom Hum) Stir-fried egg noodles topped with lobster tail tossed in house ginger scallion sauce.$46.00
- Shaking Beef (Bo Luc Lac)
Bò lúc lắc marinated cubes stir fried with garlic onion tomatoes. Served with steam rice.$20.00
- Crispy Chilean Sea Bass (Ca Tuyet Chien)
(Cá tuyet chien) Fried Chilean Seabass filet served on glass noodle with house sauce.$70.00
- Crispy Whole Branzino
(Cá tuyet chien) Fried whole Branzino Fish, topped with house sauce and served with rice.$28.00
- Basil Branzino
Branzino filet served with stirfried onions and basil with soy basil sauce. Served with steam rice.$23.00
- Ginger Scallion Tripe Stir-Fry
Served with steam rice.$22.00
- Steak & Eggs (Bo Ne)
(Bò né) cubed steak, onions, pate, and egg cooked on a sizzling platter served with pate and sliced baguette.$22.00
- Crispy Crepe (Banh Xeo)
(Bánh xèo) Crispy Vietnamese style crepe filled with pork, shrimp, beansprouts and onions served with fresh greens and herbs to wrap.$18.00
Catering Menu - Small Bites
- Fresh Spring Rolls
Feeds 4 - 5 People$40.00
- Crispy Egg Rolls
Half Feeds 4 - 5 People Whole Feeds 8 - 10 People$30.00
- Shrimp Cake Spring Rolls$45.00
- Pork Sausage Spring Roll$45.00
- Chicken Wings$40.00
- Salt & Pepper Shrimp
Feeds 4 - 5 People$60.00
- Salt & Pepper Calamari
Feeds 4 - 5 People$55.00
- Firecracker Shrimp
Feeds 4 - 5 People$60.00
- Crispy Tofu
Feeds 4 - 5 People$50.00
- Beef & Pork Wrapped Betel Leaves
Feeds 4 - 5 People$70.00
- Chicken Salad$40.00
- Shrimp Lotus Salad$40.00
- Beef Salad$45.00
Catering Menu - Grilled Rice Platters
Catering Menu - Vermicelli Salad
Catering Menu - Fried Rice
- Garlic Crab Fried Rice$75.00
- Whole Dungeness Crab Fried Rice
Half Tray - includes 1 whole Dungeness salt-bake Crab on top of lump crab fried rice Full Tray - Includes 2 whole Dungeness salt-bake Crabs on top of lump crab fried rice.$130.00
- Soft Shell Crab Fried Rice$130.00
- Vegetable Fried Rice$55.00
- Chicken Fried Rice$55.00
- Beef Fried Rice$60.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice$60.00
- Combination Fried Rice$60.00
Catering Menu - Entrées
- Crispy Egg Noodles
Feeds 4 - 5 people$50.00
- Garlic Egg Noodles
Feeds 4 - 5 people$65.00
- Flat Wide Noodles
Feeds 4 - 5 people$75.00
- Shaking Beef$76.00
- Chilean Sea Bass
Feeds 4 - 5 people$75.00
- Basil Branzino Fillet$88.00
- Braised Beef Stew$68.00
- Caramelized Braised Fish$80.00
- Steamed Chicken
Feeds 4 - 5 people$46.00
- Stir-Fry Vegetables$70.00
- Eggplant Tofu Basil Stir Fry$60.00
- Lemongrass Stir-Fry
Feeds 4 - 5 people$65.00
